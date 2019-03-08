Search

Young Barking and Dagenham volunteers praised for 'making a difference'

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 August 2019

Working in a charity shop is one way to complete the volunteering section of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award. Picture: DofE

Working in a charity shop is one way to complete the volunteering section of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award. Picture: DofE

Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

What can you achieve in 2,015 hours?

That's the amount of time youngsters in Barking and Dagenham have given up in the past year as they worked towards their Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

Each level of the award - which is split into bronze, silver and gold - requires participants to complete a volunteer placement and engage with their community.

These can include working in charity shops, helping out at uniformed organisations or assisting those in need.

Clare Argar, director for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award in London, said: "Volunteering is all about making a difference to other people's lives and giving back to society.

"Giving their personal time to help others is valuable and rewarding for all involved and we hope that more young people will feel inspired by the example of others."

Participants must also complete physical, skills and expedition sections, plus a residential activity for those working towards the gold award.

