Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

PUBLISHED: 14:37 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 17 June 2019

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Archant

A trackside fire has caused the closure of an entire branch of the c2c network.

No trains are able to run along the line between Barking and Grays, which calls at Dagenham Dock, Rainham and Purfleet, due to the fire.

You may also want to watch:

Disruption is expected across the whole network until at least 4pm today (Monday), with some trains on the Tilbury branch of the network running non-stop between Upminster and Pitsea.

Replacement bus services are transporting passengers between Pitsea and Barking in both directions until further notice.

Most Read

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Barking fire: Fears remain for the vulnerable as 24-hour marshals patrol building

Workers are in process of removing what remains of the burn wood cladding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking fire: Cladding was not fire retardant, developer reveals

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Barking fire: Fears remain for the vulnerable as 24-hour marshals patrol building

Workers are in process of removing what remains of the burn wood cladding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking fire: Cladding was not fire retardant, developer reveals

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Harmer’s dozen helps Essex hammer Hampshire

Simon Harmer of Essex in bowling action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers reveal new Nike kit

Dagenham & Redbridge's home kit for the 2019/20 season (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC).

Cricket: Five-star Harmer helps Essex control Hampshire

Simon Harmer of Essex raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in the first innings during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th June 2019

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists