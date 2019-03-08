Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

A trackside fire has caused the closure of an entire branch of the c2c network.

No trains are able to run along the line between Barking and Grays, which calls at Dagenham Dock, Rainham and Purfleet, due to the fire.

Disruption is expected across the whole network until at least 4pm today (Monday), with some trains on the Tilbury branch of the network running non-stop between Upminster and Pitsea.

Replacement bus services are transporting passengers between Pitsea and Barking in both directions until further notice.