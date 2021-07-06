Six-car crash shuts down section of A13 in Dagenham

Published: 12:25 PM July 6, 2021

Six cars were involved in a crash which shut down part of the A13 near Goresbrook interchange this morning (July 6). - Credit: Google

Six cars were involved in an crash which saw part of the A13 closed off this morning.

Police were called by paramedics at about 7.15am today (Tuesday, July 6) to help with a road traffic collision on the A13 near Goresbrook, heading towards London.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found six cars involved in an accident.

"All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening."

A road closure was put into place, but the road was reopened at 8.34am.

You may also want to watch:

Transport for London has reported "no exceptional delays" along the route since the reopening.

For updates visit tfl.gov.uk/traffic/status/