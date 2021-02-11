News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 8:15 AM February 11, 2021   
eastbound a13

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the eastbound A13. - Credit: TfL

Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the  A13.

Movers Lane underpass in Barking has closed following a collision with traffic on diversion.

Traffic is slow along the eastbound carriageway with queues past Beckton Roundabout, according to Transport for London (TfL).

The southbound A406 is also slow with queues back towards Redbridge Roundabout.

A13 westbound traffic is slow too moving back past the Goresbrook Interchange.


You may also want to watch:

Transport for London
Barking and Dagenham News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Queen's Hospital, Rom Valley Way, Romford

Queen's Hospital | Exclusive

Queen's Hospital investigating complaint against 'Covid-denying employee'

Tom Ambrose

person
snow in redbridge

Video

Snow forecast for east London from Sunday

Mike Bedigan, Press Association

Logo Icon
Tomasz Waga

Crime

Murder investigation after Dagenham man found dead in Cardiff

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Margaret Hodge MP outside No 10 Downing Street, central London, after handing in a petition - signed

Business | Opinion

'I will fight it every step of the way': Barking MP opposes freeport bid

Dame Margaret Hodge

person
Comments powered by Disqus