Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking

Published: 8:15 AM February 11, 2021

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on the eastbound A13. - Credit: TfL

Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A13.

Movers Lane underpass in Barking has closed following a collision with traffic on diversion.

Traffic is slow along the eastbound carriageway with queues past Beckton Roundabout, according to Transport for London (TfL).

The southbound A406 is also slow with queues back towards Redbridge Roundabout.

A13 westbound traffic is slow too moving back past the Goresbrook Interchange.



