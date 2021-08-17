TfL warning of delays on A13 after crash
Published: 2:41 PM August 17, 2021
- Credit: Dan Myler
There are warnings of delays following a crash on the A13.
Lanes two and three of the eastbound stretch of Alfred's Way at the junction of King Edward's Road in Barking have now been cleared after the collision earlier today (August 17)
According to Transport for London, delays remain "extensive" and will take time to ease.
The southbound A406 has traffic tailing back towards Barking Roundabout. As a result Barking Road is congested eastbound with traffic queuing to join the A406.
The A13 has eastbound queues back towards Prince Regents Lane. Motorists have been advised to expect delays.
The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.
For the latest visit tfl.gov.uk
