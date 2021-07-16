The roadworks and rail service changes that may affect your journey this week

Published: 4:47 PM July 16, 2021

Road and rail information that could affect your journey this week. - Credit: Ken Mears

With Freedom Day almost upon us, many people will be returning to the office or workplace next week as Covid restrictions lift.

Here are some of the delays and disruptions to look out for in your area when travelling in the week beginning July 19.

ON THE ROAD

Colman Road in Canning Town will be closed until July 23 due to ongoing work by Thames Water.

North Woolwich Road remains closed, with a diversion route in place, because of Silvertown Tunnel works.

There is also a lane closure due to roadworks in Victoria Dock Road.

Council roadworks on Abbey Road, Barking, will see one lane closed until September 26.

The nearby London Road will also be closed until August 15.

In Seven Kings, Benton Road will be closed until July 23 due to Redbridge Council roadworks, which will also see part of High Road closed until July 14.

Traffic controls will be in place on Green Lane until the start of September due to works by Cadent.

BY RAIL

On the Overground, there will be timetable changes on the Gospel Oak to Barking service from Monday to Friday.

TfL Rail will have a reduced service at the western end of the line but normal service in east London this week.

Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for more information.

There are timetable changes on c2c services from Monday to Friday.

The Basildon and Ockendon lines will return to normal service on Saturday, July 24, but the Rainham line will not be running due to engineering work related to the Barking Riverside Project.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Passengers travelling to and from Dagenham Dock may use their tickets on TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

Visit https://www.c2c-online.co.uk/our-network/timetables-and-service-alterations/ for the amended timetables.