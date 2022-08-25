News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham Heathway station re-opens after flooding closure

Michael Cox

Published: 3:23 PM August 25, 2022
Dagenham Heathway tube station

Dagenham Heathway tube station - Credit: Freddy Mayhew

Dagenham Heathway underground station has re-opened after being closed for hours due to flooding.

Transport for London confirmed that it had to shut the station, which is on the district line, earlier today (August 25) after floods caused by heavy rain.

It first tweeted to announce the closure shortly after 6.15am, before revealing it had opened again just before 3.10pm.

A TfL spokesperson apologised for "any inconvenience caused".

Flooding
Transport for London
Dagenham News

