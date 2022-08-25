Dagenham Heathway station re-opens after flooding closure

Dagenham Heathway underground station has re-opened after being closed for hours due to flooding.

Transport for London confirmed that it had to shut the station, which is on the district line, earlier today (August 25) after floods caused by heavy rain.

It first tweeted to announce the closure shortly after 6.15am, before revealing it had opened again just before 3.10pm.

A TfL spokesperson apologised for "any inconvenience caused".