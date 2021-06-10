Breaking
Man in drink driving arrest as overturned car on A13 causes queues
Published: 1:03 PM June 10, 2021
- Credit: Transport for London
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car overturned on the A13.
Police were called at 11:33am today (Thursday, June 10) to reports a car had flipped over on the A13 at the Lodge Avenue flyover in Barking.
Officers attended and no serious injuries were reported.
The man was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit and taken into custody, according to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.
He added that enquiries are ongoing.
Transport for London has warned motorists that traffic is slow on the approach with westbound tailbacks to Goresbrook and eastbound tailbacks beyond Beckton.
Drivers have been advised to use alternative routes and expect delays.
