Drivers to be banned from road outside Barking station

Published: 5:00 PM December 15, 2020

The town hall is to ban unauthorised drivers from Station Parade, Barking for 18 months. - Credit: Be First

Drivers are to be banned from a road outside a train station in a bid to cut accidents.

The council plans to restrict unauthorised traffic along Station Parade, Barking, from January 2021 in response to concerns about safety.

The improvements outside Barking Station will be introduced for an 18-month trial period and are designed to reduce traffic danger for the thousands of people who work, live or travel through the area daily.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “Barking Station is one of the busiest in London, with 14.5 million commuters a year and rising using it.

“Road traffic accidents have been too high for too long in Station Parade and, even now during lockdown, it’s congested. So, we plan to stop cars using the road unnecessarily.”

A total of 26 people were injured in collisions with vehicles along Station Parade in the five years from 2014-18 in 23 reported accidents, according to the council.

Only buses, taxis, cyclists and emergency service vehicles will be allowed to travel along the route from next month.

The town hall plans to enforce the traffic restrictions using cameras which automatically recognise number plates in order to check if a vehicle is exempt.

Anyone entering Station Parade without permission will be issued with a fine.

The council intends to keep the scheme under review during the trial period and is calling on residents, businesses and users to give their views online.

Towards the end of the 18-month trial, the local authority will carry out a further consultation to establish whether to make the works permanent.

The scheme has been introduced after online consultation with people and businesses in the borough.

A survey of members of the public in Station Parade carried out by Be First, which is on YouTube, includes comments from one woman who describes the route as unsafe.

Others call for fewer cars while a second woman says it is challenging to cross the road, especially with children.

The project has been developed by the town hall's regeneration arm, Be First, on behalf of the local authority.

More information is available at oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/barking-station-parade