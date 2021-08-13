Road and rail delays across east London next week

Published: 4:21 PM August 13, 2021

There are warnings of delays on east London roads and rail disruption this coming weekend (August 14-15). - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Here are some of the roadworks and disruptions which could cause delays on road and rail across Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Tower Hamlets, and Redbridge in the week beginning August 16.

By road

Barking and Dagenham

Delays are likely in Cambridge Road, Barking until August 19 due to a lane closure.

There are roadworks in Alfred's Way from 10pm on August 17 until 6am the following morning with delays also likely.

You may also want to watch:

Delays are expected along Bastable Avenue from August 16 to September 2 due to roadworks.

Works by Cadent might also cause delays in Heathway, Dagenham, but these are due to end at midnight on August 16.

Newham

Delays are likely in Newham Way and Beckton Road due to a lane closure which is scheduled from 10am on August 18 until 5pm on August 22 due to works being carried out by Thames Water.

There are warnings of delays in Ashburton Road due to works being carried out by T-Mobile from 10am to 3.30pm on August 18.

In Freemasons Road delays are likely with two way signals between 8am and 3.30pm.

Roadworks in Dock Road could also results in tailbacks from August 19 - 21 due to works for Virgin Media.

Tower Hamlets

There are warnings of likely delays on the Blackwall Tunnel from 1am to 8am on August 15 and August 22.

In Norway Place, Limehouse, delays are likely from August 16 - 20 due to Thames Water works.

From August 17 - 18 there are works in Roman Road which could also lead to delays.

From 9.30am until 3pm delays are likely in Cambridge Heath Road due to lane closure.

And on Sunday, August 22 there will be road closures throughout the borough because of the Vitality Big Half Marathon from as early as 6am until late afternoon. Transport for London is warning of delays and advises travellers to use alternative routes.

Redbridge

A closure in Beehive Lane is due to end on August 23 with works due to end just before midnight.

Roadworks in Eastern Avenue are due to continue until 11.59pm on August 18.

Delays are possible in South Woodford High Road with two way signals until September 3.

And here are warnings of delays in Ilford Hill until 5pm on August 15 due to Thames Water works.

By rail

Whitechapel Station is closed on August 14 and 15. There is also no service on the Overground between Highbury & Islington and Shadwell and between Surrey Quays and New Cross.

On Sunday, August 15 there is no Overground service between Barking and Gospel Oak.

There are also changes to Gospel Oak to Barking train times on Monday, August 16, 19 and 20 with the 6.10am train from Gospel Oak to Barking starting from South Tottenham at 6.23am.

Customers are advised to use the next service departing Gospel Oak at 6.25am.

On August 21 and 22 there is no service between Tower Hill and West Ham on the District Line. Replacement buses will operate.

There is no service on the whole of the Hammersmith & City Line either on the same dates. Replacement buses are to operate between Tower Hill and Barking.