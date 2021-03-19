UK's largest mobile crane swings into action in Barking

Published: 4:00 PM March 19, 2021

The Gottwald AK680 installed steel beams for the remaining viaduct spans as part of the Barking Riverside extension (BRE) project. - Credit: TfL

The largest mobile crane in the country has swung into action to help extend a railway line.

The Gottwald AK680 - which has the capacity to lift 1,200 tonnes - installed steel beams for the remaining viaduct spans as part of the Barking Riverside extension (BRE) project.

James Barrows, Transport for London’s head of programme for the BRE, said: "It’s not often cranes of this size are used in the UK and I’m pleased we got to see it in action."

The viaduct carries the line over HS1 sidings as well as Network Rail buildings and equipment. - Credit: TfL

The beams are up to 40m in length and weigh 220 tons each. Along with cross girders they will support the railway deck, passing over High Speed 1 exchange sidings.

Cross girders will be installed in phases in the coming weeks, with the final spans for the 1.5km viaduct at Choats Road lifted in place over the Easter weekend.

You may also want to watch:

When complete, the extension will add 4.5km to the London Overground Gospel Oak to Barking line and take it from Barking to a new station at Barking Riverside.

A four train per hour service is expected to start in autumn 2022.