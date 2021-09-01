'Serious' crash shuts Lodge Avenue in Dagenham

Published: 11:27 AM September 1, 2021

Lodge Avenue is closed in both directions after a crash this morning (September 1). - Credit: Google

A main road in Dagenham has been closed in both directions following a "serious" crash.

Barking and Dagenham Council is warning that both lanes from Woodward Road to the Lodge Avenue roundabout are closed.

The town hall stated: "Following a serious road traffic accident, Lodge Avenue is currently closed in both directions from Woodward Road to Lodge Avenue roundabout.

"Please avoid the area for now and use alternative routes."

Transport for London (TfL) has also warned drivers to avoid the route.

It says diverted traffic is flowing well.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.