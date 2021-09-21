Major train disruption and cancellations through Barking via Rainham

Published: 4:26 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM September 21, 2021

There is currently major disruption on c2c with service cancellations at Barking. - Credit: PA WIRE

C2c trains from London to Grays via Rainham are currently not running due to an issue at Barking.

The major disruption is due to damage to the overhead electric wires, with the train company warning that services through Barking station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until about 7pm today (Tuesday, September 21).

⚠️ We are sorry to announce that due to an overhead line problem at Barking we are currently unable to run trains from London to Grays via Rainham. Passengers for Purfleet, Rainham and Dagenham Dock are advised to travel to Grays and catch a London Bound service to these stations — c2c Rail (@c2c_Rail) September 21, 2021

Services via Rainham may be cancelled or diverted via Ockendon to Grays.

Passengers for Purfleet, Rainham and Dagenham Dock have been advised to travel to Grays and catch a London-bound service to these stations.

You may also want to watch:

London buses are also accepting c2c tickets via any reasonable route between Barking and Grays.

These include Transport for London (TfL) bus EL2 between Dagenham Dock and Barking; TfL bus 287 between Dagenham Dock and Rainham; TfL bus 103 between Rainham and Dagenham East (LUL); and London Buses and TfL bus route 370 between Upminster and Lakeside.

Visit orlo.uk/83VUf to check your train journey.