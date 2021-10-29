Roadworks and rail disruptions to avoid in east London this week

There will be no service on the DLR from Stratford International to Woolwich Arsenal on November 6 and 7. - Credit: DLR

Will you be travelling by rail or road in the coming week?

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks that could delay travel in east London from Monday, November 1 to Sunday, November 7.

Rail

There are no planned rail closures on TfL services affecting east London during the week.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no service on the Docklands Light Railway from Stratford International and to Woolwich Arsenal due to planned engineering work.

Watch out for revised c2c service times on the Rainham line on the Saturday.

There will be no service on the c2c Rainham line on the Sunday, due to Network Rail doing overhead line work between Barking and Grays.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham and passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock can use their tickets on TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

Road

In Tower Hamlets, delays are likely in Cable Street at the start of the week as works by UK Power Networks conclude, with traffic control measures in place.

A lane will be closed on Commercial Street in Spitalfields, by the market, over the weekend and on Commercial Road in Whitechapel on the Saturday only.

Traffic control will be in place at Marshal Wall, Canary Wharf on Thursday and Friday with delays likely.

Blackwall Tunnel will be closed from 1am to 8am on Sunday, November 7.

North Woolwich Road and Connaught Bridge in Silvertown are closed.

Delays are likely around the Leytonstone Road and Forest Lane junction in Maryland due to Crossrail related works.

Avoid Katherine Road in East Ham if you can as delays are likely while resurfacing works are done between Plashet Grove and Romford Road.

Park Avenue will be closed near Barking Road, where multi-way signals in will be operating, all week.

A lane closure remains place in Abbey Road, Barking, near London Road.

Part of Valence Avenue in Dagenham will be closed at the Wood Lane end for five days from Friday.

Multi-way signals will be in place in Rainham Road South near Dagenham East station from Thursday.

There will be Thames Water works on South Woodford High Road from roughly 10am to 3pm on Wednesday.

Due to works by Essex and Suffolk Water, Ley Street and Cameron Road in Seven Kings will have multi-way signals in place until Wednesday.