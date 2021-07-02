Disruptions to your journey by train and car this weekend

Published: 3:36 PM July 2, 2021

Engineering work will cause disruptions to east London train services this weekend, with rail replacement buses running for some lines.

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions that could delay your travel by rail and road across Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Redbridge on Saturday and Sunday, July 3 and 4.

By rail

Engineering work between Barking and London Fenchurch Street will affect c2c lines and the London Underground in east London this weekend.

On the Underground, there will be no service on the District line between Tower Hill and Barking on Saturday and Sunday, with rail replacement buses operating instead.

The Hammersmith and City line will have no service between Liverpool Street and Barking on both days.

Trains will be diverted to and from Aldgate with replacement buses operating between Tower Hill and Barking (via Aldgate).

There will be no service on the entire Hammersmith and City line after 9pm on both days.

There will also be closures on other lines.

Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status for more information.

Due to the works, c2c is warning its services may be busier than normal in the London area, particularly in late morning and early afternoon.

On Saturday, c2c services on the Basildon, Ockendon and Rainham lines will be diverted to start from or terminate at London Liverpool Street.

Tickets for c2c services will be accepted on the Jubilee line or Docklands Light Railway services between West Ham and Stratford.

Passengers for Limehouse can use DLR services between Tower Gateway and Limehouse and Limehouse to Stratford via Poplar.

On Sunday, the Ockendon line will have the same arrangements again and a revised timetable.

There will be no Rainham line services on Sunday due to engineering work in connection with the Barking Riverside project.

Rail replacement buses will run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham while passengers travelling to and from Dagenham Dock may use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

Visit https://www.c2c-online.co.uk/our-network/timetables-and-service-alterations/ for more information.

On the road

There are temporary traffic signals in Leytonstone Road at Maryland railway station due to construction. Work is taking place by the station entrance, affecting traffic heading between Stratford Shopping Centre and the West Ham area.

In East Ham, electricity work may cause delays in Park Avenue at Market Street, with temporary traffic signals in place.

AA is also warning motorists to expect delays at St Paul’s Road roundabout in Barking, with restrictions in place due to construction.

In the Royal Docks, North Woolwich Road is closed due to works for the Silvertown tunnel.