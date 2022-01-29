Roadworks around the new Barking Riverside Station will start from February 1 and continue until mid-July - Credit: Moxon Architects

Roadworks associated with the Barking Riverside Overground extension are set to begin next week.

Barking and Dagenham Council has advised residents that two stages of roadworks will start on Tuesday (February 1).

As part of the extension of the London Overground to Barking Riverside @TfL have announced roadworks around the new Riverside Station from 1st Feb until mid-July. The Renwick Road & Fielders Crescent area will be affected. See below & visit https://t.co/uYWe1KTt5v for more info. pic.twitter.com/nvkhtmljPD — Barking and Dagenham (@lbbdcouncil) January 29, 2022

The Transport for London (TfL) works will continue until mid-July.

From February 1 until April 30, Renwick Road will operate with a single lane closure while TfL create new paths and footpaths around the station area.

From May 1 until July 14, part of Renwick Road will operate in the above way, while another will do so with two way running of narrow lanes.

It's advised that traffic in the Fielders Crescent will also be affected.

The start of these roadworks comes as the opening of the new Overground station approaches; now slated for autumn 2022 having been expected to open late last year prior to the pandemic.

Work on the scheme, which adds 4.5km of track to the Gospel Oak to Barking line, started in late 2018.

That work continued despite a pause to other major transport projects in 2020, with the project part of an emergency TfL budget which received a share of £1.4 billion.

Its cost has also risen from an original estimate of £260 million to more than £327m; when complete, four trains per hour will run in each direction.

This extension is also expected to enable the full construction of Barking Riverside, which, at 10,800 homes, represents the largest housing development in east London.

However, planning conditions dictate that no more than 4,000 of these can be occupied before the station opens.

Once up and running, the remaining 6,800 homes can be built on what was Europe's largest brownfield regeneration site when the extension work commenced.

An Uber Boat service operated by Thames Clippers is anticipated to begin running next spring, with construction having begun last July.