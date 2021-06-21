Watch out for these disruptions to your journey by road and rail this week

Published: 11:21 AM June 21, 2021

Steer clear of these routes in Barking and Dagenham and in Newham this week. - Credit: PA/ Dominic Lipinski

Here is a round-up of some of the disruptions that could delay travel in Barking and Dagenham and Newham today (June 21) and this week.

On the road:

In Barking and Dagenham, there are restrictions on St Pauls Road (A124) at St Pauls Road roundabout due to construction and drivers should expect delays.

There are also restrictions due to construction in King Edwards Road and Perth Road.

In Newham, there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on Leytonstone Road at Maryland railway station.

Work is taking place by the station entrance, affecting traffic heading between Stratford Shopping Centre and the West Ham area.

Tarling Road in Canning Town is closed both ways from Victoria Dock Road to Appleby Road due to water main work. A detour is in operation, affecting bus routes 147, 241 and N551.

By train:

Due to Network Rail undertaking track maintenance work, c2c services from London Fenchurch Street to Upminster and from Upminster to Grays have been altered at late notice.

The changes are in effect from today (Monday) until Thursday, June 24.

On the Basildon line, services will be diverted to start from or terminate at either Barking or Upminster and will be re-timed.

On the Ockendon and Rainham lines the same is true, except only terminating at Barking.

Ockendon line trains will run non-stop to and from Grays, with rail replacement buses running between Upminster and Grays.

For all three lines, passengers with a valid rail ticket may use the London Underground District Line between Barking and Upminster at no extra charge.

Visit https://www.c2c-online.co.uk/our-network/timetables-and-service-alterations/ for full details and revised timetables.

There are no current or planned service disruptions or alterations on the London Underground this week.

At Dagenham Dock station, step-free access is unavailable throughout the station as the lifts are currently out of order until further notice.