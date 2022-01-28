News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Traffic & Travel

School pupils back campaign urging parents to turn off engines

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 11:00 AM January 28, 2022
(L-R) Emile Zubkute, Victoria Spashett, Robert Clack Lower staff member Ellen Monk and Angel Omoregie

(L-R) Emile Zubkute, Victoria Spashett, Robert Clack Lower staff member Ellen Monk and Angel Omoregie - Credit: Andrew Baker

Pupils are encouraging motorists to turn off their engines when dropping children off at school as part of an environmental campaign.

Robert Clack Lower School and Grafton School are supporting the Parkwise Pledge, which aims to encourage parents to turn off idling engines, be considerate about where and how they park and to make one trip on foot or by bike each week.

Alice Carroll, deputy head at Grafton School, said: “It would be fantastic if all of our pupils and staff could walk or cycle to school, but we know for some it is necessary to come by car.

"For these families, we are asking them to make the Parkwise Pledge. We hope it will create a safer, more pleasant environment for our pupils, their families, neighbouring residents and all other road users.”

Pupils at Robert Clack Lower School also participated in a street design workshop.

This involved learning about different design models, observing collection time at their school and discussing possible ways forward.

They also took part in a consultation on proposed changes to Tenterden Road, one of a number of road safety schemes that received a total of £600,000 from Transport for London last year.

Pupil Emile Zubkute said: “It's nice to see people working hard to make the school a safe place to be and an enjoyable environment."

Most Read

  1. 1 Dagenham woman forced to pay £1,000 over rotting waste in garden
  2. 2 Homes under the Planner: Development that could be coming to the borough
  3. 3 School's new headteacher on wellbeing and helping pupils realise potential
  1. 4 Ofsted praises progress of Dagenham school after inspection
  2. 5 Coroner's report outlines concerns with Stephen Port murder investigations
  3. 6 Eastbury Manor House to reopen 'as soon as possible'
  4. 7 Care provider taken to court by council in waste disposal dispute
  5. 8 'He will not survive the cold': Family fear for missing Sphynx cat
  6. 9 Gallery: Hidden photos reveal London's East End in the 1960s
  7. 10 'I just shut my eyes': Murder accused tells of moment he ran over victim

Year 8 classmate Angel Omoregie added: "The workshop was interesting because we could go out and speak to students coming out of school and ask them about their experience of traffic in the local area.

"The workshop was good because it explained everything and how the area will be improved."

The Parkwise Pledge scheme is part of the Greening the Fiddlers, Becontree Heath Low Emission Neighbourhood.

The project aims to make the neighbourhood around the Fiddlers junction safer and greener.

It has been backed by the Mayor of London's Air Quality Fund and is being run in partnership with Barking and Dagenham Council and the authority's development arm Be First.

Victoria Spashett, Be First's project manager for the low emission neighbourhood, said: “Around 150 balloons worth of polluting gases are churned out a minute by idling engines.

"Our message to drivers is simple - cut out the smoke, it makes us choke.”

Air quality
Education News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Khelisyah Ashamu

Health Care

Young mother died after flying abroad for surgery, inquest hears

Charles Thomson

person
Colne House in Harts Lane, Barking

London Live News

Man sublet his council property in Barking while living in West Yorkshire

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A further man has been charged with connection with the murder of a Dagenham man

Fourth man charged with murder of Dagenham man Tomasz Waga

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Big Breakfast Café on Wood Lane, Dagenham has been taken to court by Barking and Dagenham Council

London Live News

Dagenham cafe fined almost £2k following waste disposal dispute

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon