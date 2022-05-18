Two ducks and five ducklings found walking along the A13 this morning were kept safe by a savvy motorist who shielded them until police arrived - Credit: Google Maps/PXHere

Seven ducks who strayed onto the A13 this morning were kept safe thanks to the quick thinking of a savvy motorist.

Police were called at 7.13am today - Wednesday, May 18 - to reports of a highway obstruction on the A13 westbound at Dagenham.

Two ducks and five ducklings had been walking along the central lane of the highway.

The ducks were spotted by a driver who stopped behind them and turned on his hazard lights, shielding them until officers arrived.

Police removed the ducks from the A13 slip road for Dagenham/Hornchurch, before returning them to the safety of a public pond.