Help shape roll-out of step-free Tube improvements

Dagenham Heathway is one of three stations in the borough which does have step-free access. - Credit: Ken Mears

The community has been urged to take part in a Transport for London (TfL) consultation into improving step-free access at Tube stations.

Running until February, the consultation will shape how TfL approaches making stations step-free in the future, including whether funding should be spent on one complex central London station or on several outer London stations.

Barking, Upney and Dagenham Heathway are listed as having step-free access, but Becontree and Dagenham East do not.

Barking and Dagenham Council's cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, Cllr Cameron Geddes, said: “We want Barking and Dagenham to be as well connected as possible for residents, visitors and those coming for work or leisure, who might need step-free access to reach their destinations or places of employment.

"Widening participation in society means ensuring everyone has equivalent access."

To take part in the survey, visit haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/tube-step-free-access