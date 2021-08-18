Barking and Dagenham scoops £600k from TfL for road safety

Published: 1:11 PM August 18, 2021

Transport and road safety projects have received a £600,000 boost from Transport for London. - Credit: PA Images

Transport and road safety schemes in Barking and Dagenham have received a £600,000 boost from Transport for London.

The funding is for improving areas including Fiddler’s Green, Becontree Avenue at Grafton Primary, Tenterden Road at Green Lane and Stour Road.

It will be used for a range of measures such as increasing priority for buses, making roads safer and cutting traffic.

Cllr Cameron Geddes said: "Thames Road is a great example of intelligent regeneration." - Credit: Andreas Grieger

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: "We have listened to the concerns of residents and will use the money from these bids in line with what we heard.

"Among other things, the funding will help us reduce peak, rat-run traffic flows in residential areas, improve safety, help improve the environment and encourage more people to walk, cycle and take public transport."

Further projects include offering cycle lessons, bike clubs, rides and walks as well as a pop-up bicycle hub.

The town hall says it will be consulting on proposals, which are set to start in the autumn, with work completed in stages next year.

This bridge in Highbridge Road is now one-way. - Credit: Google

In a separate development, an experimental scheme along a narrow bridge over the River Roding at Highbridge Road, not linked to the TfL funding pot, has seen a one-way system introduced to encourage walking and cycling.

The bridge sits at the heart of a growing community on the banks of the Roding with many of the surrounding developments limiting parking spaces or not having them at all.

Westbound travel towards the A406 North Circular is allowed but vehicles cannot approach the town centre from the west.

Perri Gentry, transport planning manager at Be First, the council’s regeneration arm, said: "The one-way system will simplify matters and reduce rat-running and congestion while improving air quality and safety, especially for pedestrians and cyclists."

The scheme was due to be introduced from August 12. It is to be reviewed after an 18 month trial period.