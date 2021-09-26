Road and rail round-up: Steer clear of these disruptions next week

Published: 1:11 PM September 26, 2021

Watch out for these roadworks across east London next week. - Credit: Ken Mears

Will you be travelling around east London next week?

Here are some of the planned disruptions that may delay your journey in the week from Monday, September 27.

Roads

Delays are likely in New Road between Rainham and Dagenham, with a lane closed due to UK Power Networks work.

In Ilford, emergency works by Cadent in Winston Way are likely to cause disruptions throughout the week, with a lane closed.

There will be traffic control in Gascoigne Road, Barking all week while Essex and Suffolk Water carry out works.

Flanders Road in East Ham remains closed for roadworks.

Steer clear of the Crystal Building area in the Royal Docks, because there are road closures in Western Gateway and Siemens Brothers Way while Transport for London (TfL) works are carried out.

Speed restrictions, heavy vehicle diversions and a lane closure remain in place on Stratford High Street between Bow and Stratford.

Thames Tideway Tunnel works are continuing with a lane closed in Butcher Row, between the Limehouse Link Tunnel and the A13 Commercial Road.

Rail

There are no scheduled closures or alterations affecting east London during the week on the TfL train network - including Underground, Overground, DLR and TfL Rail.

There are amended timetables on c2c lines from Monday to Friday.

On Saturday, October 2, passengers for the London Marathon registration and other events at ExCeL are advised to alight at Prince Regent for ExCeL East.

Crowd control staff will be in attendance at Canning Town to help direct passengers changing from the Jubilee line to additional DLR services towards Prince Regent and Beckton.