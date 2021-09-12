Roadworks and rail disruption: What to avoid when travelling next week

Published: 11:46 AM September 12, 2021

Watch out for these potential disruptions when travelling next week - Credit: PA WIRE

No one wants to be stuck in traffic or stranded at a train platform when they have somewhere to be.

Here's a round-up of some of the planned road and rail disruptions and major works that could delay your travels across east London next week, beginning today (September 12).

ROAD:

Ongoing roadworks are likely to cause delays all week on the A126 Butcher Row in Limehouse, off A13 Commercial Road.

There will be a lane closure on the A13 Alfreds Way at Beckton from 10pm on Monday until 5am on Wednesday due to works.

On Thursday, there will be roadworks in Woolwich Manor Way at Beckton, with two-way signals operating.

Traffic control for works in Thames Road, Barking is likely to cause delays all week.

Goresbrook Road in Dagenham is also scheduled to be closed until the end of Tuesday due to week-long council works.

In Ilford, Sunnyside Road is expected to be closed for roadworks until Wednesday.

Ongoing work by Cadent is predicted to cause delays in the Ilford Hill and Mill Road area until Friday.

RAIL:

There are rail disruptions affecting Barking and Stratford routes today (September 12).

On the Overground, there will be no service between South Tottenham and Barking. Replacement buses will be running between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

There will also be disruptions and diversions on c2c lines today.

Rainham line services will not run due to engineering work in connection with the Barking Riverside project.

Rail replacement buses will instead run between Upminster and Grays via Rainham, while passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock can use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

Meanwhile, Basildon line services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street, while making additional stops at West Ham and Limehouse, due to Network Rail engineering work.

Passengers with a valid ticket travelling to or from Stratford may use the Underground Jubilee line between West Ham and Stratford at no extra charge.

London Liverpool Street is a short walk away from the Fenchurch Street station as well.

From Monday to Thursday, September 13-16, there will be a reduced Gospel Oak to Barking line service on the Overground at night.

The 10.54pm Barking to Gospel Oak service and the 11.30pm service in the other direction will not run.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, the DLR will have no service between Bank and Shadwell, with passengers advised to use Tower Gateway instead.

The entire Circle line will be closed for that whole weekend, while there will also be no service on the District line through central and west London. The line will be closed between Aldgate East and Ealing Broadway, Richmond and Wimbledon.