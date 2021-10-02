Marathon, road works and rail diversions: Travel delays to avoid this week

Published: 7:02 PM October 2, 2021

Commuters waiting for a train on the c2c line. - Credit: PA WIRE

Will you be travelling in east London this week?

Here are some of the planned roadworks, rail engineering works and other disruptions that may delay your journey from Sunday, October 3 to Sunday, October 10.

ROADS

There will be a lot of disruption to traffic across central London this weekend due to the London Marathon on Sunday, October 3.

Roads around St James’s Park and The Mall, Constitution Hill and Birdcage Walk are already closed and don’t reopen until 6pm on Monday, October 4.

Thames Tideway Tunnel works are continuing, with a lane closed in Butcher Row between the Limehouse Link Tunnel and the A13 Commercial Road.

Thames Water works in Marsh Wall at Canary Wharf are likely to cause delays until Saturday, October 9.

Long-term roadworks continue to affect Stratford High Street between A12 Bow Roundabout and A118 Great Eastern Road.

There is a weight restriction on a section of that road, with vehicles over 7.5 tonnes diverted as directed by signs. Bow Flyover is currently reduced to one lane eastbound.

Additionally, there is a road closure in Linton Road, Barking, where works are due to be completed at 6pm on Friday, October 8.

In Dagenham, expect delays in Chequers Lane until Friday, October 8 due to works near Merrielands Crescent.

Emergency works by Cadent in Winston Way will continue to cause delays in Ilford until the weekend.

Visit https://one.network/ for more information about roadworks, restrictions and other traffic alerts in your area.

RAIL

Docklands Light Railway

There will be changes to routes and frequencies on DLR services on Sunday, October 3 until 4pm, to support the London Marathon and the high number of passengers expected.

After that, a normal Sunday timetable will resume.

Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for full details.

c2c

There will be diversions and timetable alterations on c2c services on Sunday, October 3.

Due to damage to the overhead electric wires at Barking, Basildon line services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Fenchurch Street and will call additionally at West Ham and Limehouse.

Passengers with a valid rail ticket and travelling to or from Stratford may use the Underground Jubilee line between West Ham and Stratford at no extra charge.

Rainham line services will not run due to Network Rail engineering work, with rail replacement buses between Upminster and Grays via Rainham.

Passengers travelling to or from Dagenham Dock may use TfL bus routes EL2 or 287.

There will be a revised timetable on the Ockendon line as well.

From Monday to Thursday, October 4 - 7, all c2c services will be diverted to start from and terminate at London Liverpool Street from 8.40pm each night, due to track maintenance work between Barking and Fenchurch Street.

An amended timetable will be in place from about 6pm.

Tickets will be accepted on District line services between Tower Hill and Barking, and on Jubilee line or DLR services between West Ham and Stratford.

Next Sunday, October 10, Basildon line services will divert to Fenchurch Street until 2.25pm due to engineering works between Barking and Liverpool Street.

Rainham line services won't run and Ockendon line services will start and terminate at Grays.

Visit https://www.c2c-online.co.uk/our-network/timetables-and-service-alterations/ for full details.

Overground

Next Sunday, October 10, there will be no service on the Overground between Barking and South Tottenham until 2.45pm.

Replacement buses will operate between Walthamstow Central and Barking.