A woman was taken to hospital following an incident at Dagenham Heathway station.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the Underground station around 6pm yesterday - May 31 - following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

Paramedics also attended and the woman was taken to hospital for assessment, a BTP spokesperson said.

The District line, which serves Dagenham Heathway, had "severe delays" yesterday evening, which Transport for London (TfL) said was due to "a trespasser on the track" in the area.

Rail operator c2c also reported severe disruption to services, attributed to a trespass incident "between Barking and Upminster".