Violence against transgender people commemorated at Barking town hall flag-raising

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 November 2019

Council leader Darren Rodwell and lead for equalities and diversity Lynda Rice. Picture: Luke Acton.

Council leader Darren Rodwell and lead for equalities and diversity Lynda Rice. Picture: Luke Acton.

Luke Acton

Barking and Dagenham Council has raised the transgender flag at the town hall to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The Transgender flag flying outside Barking Town Hall. Picture: Luke Acton.The Transgender flag flying outside Barking Town Hall. Picture: Luke Acton.

The day commemorates the violence and persecution faced by trans people.

More than 300 people have been killed who are trans or gender-diverse (someone doesn't have a fixed gender) across the world from October 2018 to September 2019, according to research from Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide.

The event on November 20 was the first time the council held an event for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

"We totally and wholeheartedly support transgender people across the world and in our community," said councillor Lynda Rice, lead for equalities and diversity.

"In Barking and Dagenham we pride ourselves on treating people according to their values and not their identity."

Cllr Rice added: "The struggle against all forms of violence must happen at the same time."

Anyone in the borough can fly a flag at the town hall. More information can be found at lbbd.gov.uk/flag-flying.

