East London MPs call for transport worker protections following revelation that 28 drivers have already died
PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 May 2020
PA/Press Association Images
A group of MPs — including representatives from Tower Hamlets, Newham, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge — have called upon the government to protect transport workers, following the revelation that so far 28 London bus drivers have died from Covid-19.
The letter written by Ealing Central and Acton MP Rupa Huq makes two requests: give transport operators sufficient funding to provide front-facing staff with PPE and extend the life assurance lump-sum scheme afforded to the bereaved families of NHS workers to those of transport workers.
The cohort of 42 includes both MPs for Tower Hamlets and Newham; Apsana Begum, Rushanara Ali, Lyn Brown and Stephen Timms, alongside Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge.
Ilford North and South MPs Wes Streeting and Sam Tarry have also added their names to the letter, which urges the above action as part of the government’s promise to do “whatever it takes”.
