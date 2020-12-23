News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tribute after death of 'pioneering' conductor

Jon King

Published: 4:38 PM December 23, 2020   
Barking Abbey twilight concert at the Barking Abbey ruins. Conductor by Dr Donald Hoskins,

Dr Donald Hoskins has been described as a pioneer of classical music. - Credit: Paul Bennett

A tribute has been paid to a "pioneer" of classical music who has died aged 88.

Dr Donald Hoskins MBE was the head of music at the University of East London in Newham and worked in Barking and Dagenham for 38 years.

Barking Abbey twilight concert at the Barking Abbey ruins

Dr Hoskins (centre, standing) conducting a twilight concert with the Aminta Concert Orchestra. - Credit: Paul Bennett

Recognised as a classical music pioneer, Dr Hoskins conducted concerts performed by his own professional orchestra, Aminta Concert Orchestra of London, including 16 in the grounds of Barking Abbey.

He was also a guest conductor for the BBC Concert Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the London Philharmonic Choir.

Evelyn Carpenter, a councillor in Barking and Dagenham, said: “Dr Hoskins not only thrilled residents for many years but will be remembered for the years of classical concerts performances at the Abbey.”

You may also want to watch:

In 2005, Dr Hoskins was awarded the Freedom of Barking and Dagenham for his outstanding contribution in promoting live orchestral music.

He was awarded an MBE by the Queen for services to music in 2007

Dr Hoskins died on November 30 following a long illness. His burial near his birthplace, Abertillery in south Wales, was on December 14.

Dr Hoskins is survived by his wife, Dinah.

