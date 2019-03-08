Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Former boxer Vinny Mitchell has died in a motorbike crash in Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Tributes have been paid to a former boxer who died in a motorbike crash in Dagenham.

Vinny Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene in New Road, near the junction with Ballards Road, just before 5.30pm yesterday (Monday).

The 31-year-old was a former professional boxer who won 12 of his 13 fights.

Vinny’s brother Kevin Mitchell, himself a professional boxer who has challenged for a world title, took to Twitter to post a tribute and a photograph of the pair together on holiday.

He wrote: “There’s not many things I can say to say how heart broken I am.

“I love you Vinny Mitchell I promise I’ll make sure your kids will know who there dad was. It kills me. See you again some day brother.”

Other members of the boxing community have also paid tribute to the young father, with promoter Eddie Hearn tweeting: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Vinny Mitchell this evening - All our thoughts are with @KevinMitchell6 and the Mitchell family.”