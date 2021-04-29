Barking mum's appeal to help son with rare condition join cycle rides

Published: 9:39 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM April 29, 2021

Moses Lawal, seven, loves the outdoors and the adapted trike would allow him to join his family for cycle rides, his mum Sarah says. - Credit: Children Today

The family of a seven-year-old with a rare genetic condition are fundraising for a life-changing adapted trike so he can enjoy the outdoors.

Barking boy Moses Lawal has cri du chat (“cat cry”) syndrome, so named because affected infants often have a high-pitched cry that sounds like a cat.

The condition makes him unable to ride a regular bike, his mum Sarah said.

Moses, seven, can join his brother Joshua, three, on family cycle rides with the adapted trike. - Credit: Children Today

Moses’ family are hoping to raise funds for the special trike, so that he can join Sarah, dad Adewale and three-year-old brother Joshua on cycle rides for the first time.

Sarah said: “Due to his condition, Moses has mobility issues and poor balance, so a regular bike isn’t suitable for him.

“We just want him to be able to take part in all the things that kids love, including bike rides, especially as he loves the outdoors so much."

The adapted trike can be pushed by Moses’ parents using a handle at the back and can also be attached to another bike.

“Moses has a poor understanding of safety, so being able to control the trike ourselves or attach it to our own bikes will give us peace of mind but it also means that Moses can feel included,” Sarah said.

"The added benefit of getting some exercise whilst having fun is also a big bonus."

The charity Children Today has donated £1,000 towards the trike and has launched an online appeal on behalf of the family to raise the remaining £1,344 needed to buy it.

Any additional funds raised will go towards vital equipment for other vulnerable children.

Sarah and her family hope to raise the funds for Moses' trike in time for their annual holiday in Cornwall this summer, so they can explore the coast and countryside together.

"We’ve always found that getting out and about in the countryside is really important for Moses’ mental wellbeing, so although we’ve tried to get outdoors as much as we can, lockdown has been tough," Sarah said.

“He’ll spend hours in the garden digging for worms and spiders and loves going for walks or trips to the beach.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/Moses-trike to donate.