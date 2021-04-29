News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Barking mum's appeal to help son with rare condition join cycle rides

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:39 AM April 29, 2021    Updated: 10:23 AM April 29, 2021
Moses, 7

Moses Lawal, seven, loves the outdoors and the adapted trike would allow him to join his family for cycle rides, his mum Sarah says. - Credit: Children Today

The family of a seven-year-old with a rare genetic condition are fundraising for a life-changing adapted trike so he can enjoy the outdoors.

Barking boy Moses Lawal has cri du chat (“cat cry”) syndrome, so named because affected infants often have a high-pitched cry that sounds like a cat.

The condition makes him unable to ride a regular bike, his mum Sarah said.

Moses, 7, with his brother, 3.

Moses, seven, can join his brother Joshua, three, on family cycle rides with the adapted trike. - Credit: Children Today

Moses’ family are hoping to raise funds for the special trike, so that he can join Sarah, dad Adewale and three-year-old brother Joshua on cycle rides for the first time.

Sarah said: “Due to his condition, Moses has mobility issues and poor balance, so a regular bike isn’t suitable for him.

You may also want to watch:

“We just want him to be able to take part in all the things that kids love, including bike rides, especially as he loves the outdoors so much."

The adapted trike can be pushed by Moses’ parents using a handle at the back and can also be attached to another bike.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Barking
  2. 2 Image released of man in connection with Dagenham burglary
  3. 3 Barking and Dagenham appoints new mayor
  1. 4 Appeal to find missing teenager, 16, who may be in Barking and Dagenham
  2. 5 Paul Ince, Sandie Shaw, Ford strike activist and town hall chief awarded Barking and Dagenham's top honour
  3. 6 Dagenham school pupils runners-up in national debate for malaria awareness
  4. 7 Barking mum's appeal to help son with rare condition join cycle rides
  5. 8 New asbestos memorial planned for Barking Town Square
  6. 9 Jailed: Dagenham man who took part in racist robbery which left man needing facial reconstruction
  7. 10 Barking boss Gardner 'buzzing' to see youngsters perform in cup competition

“Moses has a poor understanding of safety, so being able to control the trike ourselves or attach it to our own bikes will give us peace of mind but it also means that Moses can feel included,” Sarah said.

"The added benefit of getting some exercise whilst having fun is also a big bonus."

The charity Children Today has donated £1,000 towards the trike and has launched an online appeal on behalf of the family to raise the remaining £1,344 needed to buy it.

Any additional funds raised will go towards vital equipment for other vulnerable children.

Sarah and her family hope to raise the funds for Moses' trike in time for their annual holiday in Cornwall this summer, so they can explore the coast and countryside together.

"We’ve always found that getting out and about in the countryside is really important for Moses’ mental wellbeing, so although we’ve tried to get outdoors as much as we can, lockdown has been tough," Sarah said.

“He’ll spend hours in the garden digging for worms and spiders and loves going for walks or trips to the beach.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/Moses-trike to donate.

Charity
People
Barking News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cgi of the redevelopment of the estate

Housing

Wates Residential wins contract to build 400 homes in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Shooting Stars players line up ahead of a game

Barking and Dagenham Council

Football club in Chadwell Heath urges council to let it stay at park home

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Catleaps Gymnastics in Dagenham has begun group sessions again following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Young gymnasts back in training at Dagenham club

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Romford Market hosting a day of entertainment to mark St George's Day.

Barking and Dagenham Council

Barking and Dagenham gets ready to mark St George's Day

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus