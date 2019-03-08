Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Chadwell Heath police officer charged with common assault

PUBLISHED: 14:50 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 13 August 2019

The Met's operations headquarters in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google.

The Met's operations headquarters in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google.

Google

A serving police officer based in Chadwell Heath has been charged with common assault.

You may also want to watch:

Pc Connor Pennery, 27, is attached to the Met's Territorial Support Group and was charged on Monday, August 12.

It relates to an alleged assault at a protest in Haymarket, central London, in February and follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Mr Pennery, who is now on restricted duties, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' at the end of August.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham midfield man shows character by stepping up to face press

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass

West Ham ratings v Manchester City

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell

Daggers midfielder Brundle says squad are still learning about each other

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Chadwell Heath police officer charged with common assault

The Met's operations headquarters in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists