Chadwell Heath police officer charged with common assault
PUBLISHED: 14:50 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 13 August 2019
A serving police officer based in Chadwell Heath has been charged with common assault.
Pc Connor Pennery, 27, is attached to the Met's Territorial Support Group and was charged on Monday, August 12.
It relates to an alleged assault at a protest in Haymarket, central London, in February and follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Mr Pennery, who is now on restricted duties, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' at the end of August.
