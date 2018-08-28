Two hospitalised after A13 crash

The A13 towards the Beckton roundabout junction. Picture: Ken Mears/Archant. Archant

A car has crashed on the A13 between Dagenham and Wennington, leaving two people with potentially life threatening injuries.

The red Vauxhall Corsa, believed to have been carrying five people, came off the motorway at around 10am Sunday, February 10.

Two were taken by ambulance to an east London hospital. The other three passengers received minor injuries.

Police are now asking for witnesses and footage of the incident as their enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Chadwell Heath on 0208 597 4784, tweet @MetCC, or call 101 quoting CAD2499/10FEB.