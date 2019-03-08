Search

Advanced search

Woman suffers 'serious injuries' in Dagenham crash

PUBLISHED: 16:56 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 24 September 2019

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Richard Wyatt

A woman has been taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries following a crash in Dagenham.

Emergency services were called to Valence Avenue, at the junction with Mayfield Road, shortly after 2.15pm today (Tuesday, September 24).

A police spokeswoman said that following the crash between a car and a van, there was a "subsequent altercation between those involved".

Both the woman - who had to be cut free from the car by firefighters - and a man were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Jamie Oliver films at Dagenham Farm for new TV show

Jamie Oliver has filmed at Dagenham Farm for his latest television series. Picture: Ian West/PA

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Appeal following death of man hit by a car on the A13

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15. Picture: Google

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dominant Dagenham get off to stunning start to delight of director of rugby Wren

Action from Dagenham's match at Canvey (pic Dagenham RFC)

Dagenham’s Mahdi makes a flying start to new campaign as mate Muwanga misses out

Dagenham's Abdul Mahdi with his coaches

West Ham defender Cresswell shows he still has a future with fine display and a great goal

Aaron Cresswell celebrates his goal

Barking boss Gardner delighted with first league victory

Joe Bruce closes in on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Dagenham boss Taylor pleased with draw away to Gulls to stay on run

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists