Woman suffers 'serious injuries' in Dagenham crash
PUBLISHED: 16:56 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 24 September 2019
Richard Wyatt
A woman has been taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries following a crash in Dagenham.
Emergency services were called to Valence Avenue, at the junction with Mayfield Road, shortly after 2.15pm today (Tuesday, September 24).
A police spokeswoman said that following the crash between a car and a van, there was a "subsequent altercation between those involved".
Both the woman - who had to be cut free from the car by firefighters - and a man were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
No arrests have been made.