Woman suffers 'serious injuries' in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt Richard Wyatt

A woman has been taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries following a crash in Dagenham.

Emergency services were called to Valence Avenue, at the junction with Mayfield Road, shortly after 2.15pm today (Tuesday, September 24).

A police spokeswoman said that following the crash between a car and a van, there was a "subsequent altercation between those involved".

Both the woman - who had to be cut free from the car by firefighters - and a man were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made.