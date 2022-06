A van and a car were involved in a crash in Dagenham Heathway yesterday evening (Wednesday, June 29) - Credit: Louise Read

A car and van were involved in a crash in Dagenham Heathway last night.

Police were called at approximately 6.25pm yesterday - Wednesday, June 29 - to reports of a collision in the vicinity of Hedgemans Road and Downing Road.

Officers attended the scene, as did the London Fire Brigade.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.