Published: 11:37 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM February 9, 2021

Paul 'Dod' Fletcher's family are raising money for his funeral on Thursday - Credit: GoFundMe

The family of a Dagenham man found stabbed to death on New Year’s Day are raising money to pay for his funeral and give him a “proper send-off".

Paul "Dod" Fletcher, 31, was found unresponsive at a property in Rayleigh, Essex early on January 1. He died at the scene in Worcester Drive, having been stabbed in the chest.

Two women have appeared in court charged with murder.

Hannah Sindrey, 23, and 25-year-old Kelly Blackwell appeared before Basildon Crown Court by via video-link on February 2. Neither of them was asked to enter a plea.

Sindrey, of Worcester Drive, Rayleigh and Blackwell, of Southernhay, Basildon, were both remanded in custody.

They are due to appear back before the court for a plea hearing on March 29. A provisional trial date has been set for October 18 with a time estimate of three weeks.

Mr Fletcher’s sister Shelly Thomas has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for the funeral.

In a statement issued via Essex Police, the family said: "Words cannot describe how each and everyone is feeling right now.

"Our family is devastated and absolutely shocked that Paul ‘Dod’ Fletcher was tragically murdered in the early hours on New Year’s Day.

"Many lives have been deeply affected from the loss of Dod, he meant so much to so many people. He was a very much-loved young man.

"His family was everything to him, he was always there for everyone did whatever he could to help if and when needed. Paul was not just my little brother he was a great son, father, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend to all those who were lucky to have him in their lives."

The funeral is due to be held at Corbets Tey, Upminster, on Thursday but, due to Covid restrictions, only family are able to attend.

However, the GoFundMe page advises that people are welcome to follow the procession to the church and line the streets in Dagenham.

As of Tuesday (February 9), the family had managed to raise £794 of their £2,500 target. His family say they will be donating five per cent of the funds to a male domestic violence charity.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-towards-paul-dod-fletcher-funeral-costs.