Play celebrating Somali woman to crown Refugee Week in Barking

A play produced by the Excel Women's Centre in Barking will be the peak of the Refugee Week events in Barking. Picture: Jimmy Lee. Jimmy Lee Photography

A play about a woman moving her family from Somalia to the UK will be the peak of the celebrations in the borough for the annual Refugee Week.

Excel Women's Centre in Barking. Picture: Excel Women's Centre. Excel Women's Centre in Barking. Picture: Excel Women's Centre.

Run by the Excel Women's Centre on London Road, Barking, the play, called UBAH in Prison, will show a side of refugees that the centre's director, Zahra Ibrahim, said is often overlooked.

"Most people perceive refugees as people who come to the country and then live at the expense of the state," she sad.

"Some people really want to contribute, to work and [live] in the community."

The play follows Ayan and her son as they adjust to life in urban Britain and looks at how people make a home in a new place.

The women's centre provides support to women and girls in the area, including around health, domestic violence and employability.

The goal of Refugee Week is to raise awareness about refugees and what they do for society and their communities.

UBAH in Prison is on at the Broadway in Barking at 7pm on Thursday, June 20. Tickets can be bought at thebroadwaybarking.com/sales/genres/community/ubah-in-prison or by calling the box office on 020 8507 5607.