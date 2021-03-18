Unattended candles cause house fire in Barking

Published: 7:46 AM March 18, 2021

Firefighters are warning never to leave candles unattended after a house fire on Cranleigh Gardens, Barking. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Part of a terraced house in Barking has been destroyed after unattended candles caused a fire to break out.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Cranleigh Gardens late on Tuesday (March 16) night, after a resident discovered the fire when they could smell burning in the bedroom.

They attempted to tackle the fire themselves before leaving the property; five people left the building before the brigade arrived and one woman was treated on the scene.

Firefighters found that there were no working smoke alarms within the property, so installed some before they left.

Part of the first floor of the terraced house was destroyed by the blaze, believed to have been caused by an unattended candle.

You may also want to watch:

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes."