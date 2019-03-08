Pay rise for Ford Dagenham contractors

The Ford Dagenham engine plant. Picture: Isabel Infantes. Archant

Contractors at the Ford Dagenham engine plant have won a three per cent pay rise.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 300 Lineside Logistics employees, who put together engines, are getting the raise, backdated to July 1.

You may also want to watch:

First aiders working for the company will also get £25 extra every week and anyone who manages 100pc attendance in a year will get a £500 reward.

The union Unite negotiated the deal and is hailing it as the union's second victory at the plant this year.

It follows another three per cent pay rise for 150 cleaners employed by Hamton Environmental.

Unite regional officer Matt Smith the negotiations were constructive and the union was pleased to recommend the deal.

"The money to reward hardworking volunteer first aiders and the attendance scheme are groundbreaking," he added.

"We would certainly urge more employers to reward those prepared to save lives in the workplace."

Lineside Logistics declined to comment.