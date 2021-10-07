Help available in Barking and Dagenham as 32k hit by universal credit cut in borough

Published: 7:59 PM October 7, 2021

Anyone worried about the universal credit uplift ending or struggling financially can get help and support services from the council. - Credit: Ken Mears

The universal credit (UC) cut could affect tens of thousands of people in Barking and Dagenham after claims tripled in the borough during the pandemic.

People worried about the removal of the £20 weekly UC uplift or struggling to make ends meet have been urged not to “suffer in silence”, with a number of help and support services available.

The latest data from the government's Department for Work and Pensions reveals 32,255 people in Barking and Dagenham were claiming UC in July 2021.

This was a 211 per cent increase on July 2019, when there were 10,360 claimants.

The number of people receiving UC in Barking and Dagenham in July this year increased 12.7pc from 28,620 at the same time last year - the 27th highest percentage increase out of 365 local authorities.

The payment cut follows the end of the furlough scheme and comes ahead of a planned increase to national insurance next April.

Cllr Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said: “We know that the past year and a half have been very difficult for a number of residents - a fact which will be made much more difficult with the end of furlough and the removal of the universal credit uplift.

“I would like to assure residents that they are not on their own and should not suffer in silence.

“They should please get in touch for advice, help and support in the first instance.”

Support available from the council includes: