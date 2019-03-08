Opinion: School bus service, festivals and flat fire

Unmesh Desai AM has been busy around the borough. Archant

We can soon expect a decision from Transport for London regarding the introduction of a school day-only bus service for All Saints Catholic School.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This will help alleviate parents' and teachers' concerns around overcrowding at the school bus stop and the length of time it is taking pupils to get to and from school. I am hopeful that there will be positive news, with TfL already having made some improvements for the school by altering the timer on a pedestrian crossing to allow pupils to cross the busy road outside the school more easily.

You may also want to watch:

I attended the Pride Jubilee commemorations last month and it was an honour to march with over a million others in London. It was fantastic to see that Barking and Dagenham were one of the councils to have their own float at the event, with the borough exemplary as ever in their commitment to promoting equality and diversity.

It was a pleasure to attend two of the borough's Summer of Festival events. The Steam and Cider Fair saw classic cars on display at Old Dagenham Park, whilst the One Borough Festival in Parsloes Park was the borough at its best, with residents from all backgrounds enjoying the music, displays and stalls under glorious sunshine. All credit to the Council for staging these fantastic events.

Finally, following my questions on the matter, the Mayor of London has recently acknowledged the truly commendable work that the council undertook in the aftermath of the fire at De Pass Gardens, who continue to be critical in providing help to residents affected by what happened.