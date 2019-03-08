Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Opinion: School bus service, festivals and flat fire

PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 August 2019

Unmesh Desai AM has been busy around the borough.

Unmesh Desai AM has been busy around the borough.

Archant

We can soon expect a decision from Transport for London regarding the introduction of a school day-only bus service for All Saints Catholic School.

This will help alleviate parents' and teachers' concerns around overcrowding at the school bus stop and the length of time it is taking pupils to get to and from school. I am hopeful that there will be positive news, with TfL already having made some improvements for the school by altering the timer on a pedestrian crossing to allow pupils to cross the busy road outside the school more easily.

You may also want to watch:

I attended the Pride Jubilee commemorations last month and it was an honour to march with over a million others in London. It was fantastic to see that Barking and Dagenham were one of the councils to have their own float at the event, with the borough exemplary as ever in their commitment to promoting equality and diversity.

It was a pleasure to attend two of the borough's Summer of Festival events. The Steam and Cider Fair saw classic cars on display at Old Dagenham Park, whilst the One Borough Festival in Parsloes Park was the borough at its best, with residents from all backgrounds enjoying the music, displays and stalls under glorious sunshine. All credit to the Council for staging these fantastic events.

Finally, following my questions on the matter, the Mayor of London has recently acknowledged the truly commendable work that the council undertook in the aftermath of the fire at De Pass Gardens, who continue to be critical in providing help to residents affected by what happened.

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Guilty: Grime artist who ran county lines drug dealing network

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Dagenham nine-year-old impresses in The Voice Kids final

Keira Laver performing on the final of The Voice Kids. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

Woman cut free from car after Dagenham crash

Two cars crashed in Lodge Avenue, Dagenham, this afternoon (Tuesday, July 30). Picture: Chelle L Grant

‘Nice’ or ‘hideous’? Shoppers share thoughts on Vicarage Field redevelopment

Artist's impression of the Vicarage Field redevelopment. Picture: Benson Elliot

Guilty: Grime artist who ran county lines drug dealing network

Asfa Allen and Akwasi Kwateng. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Opinion: School bus service, festivals and flat fire

Unmesh Desai AM has been busy around the borough.

T20: Essex collapse disappointing says Walter

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Aneurin Donald during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Q&A: My Dagenham - Simona Staputiene, co-founder of Leaping Toads day nursery

Leaping Toads day nursery co-founder Simona Staputiene is inspired by her artist grandfather. Picture: LEAPING TOADS

Author pens tribute to Dagenham’s banjos

Elaine Spires has penned a novel in tribute to Dagenham's banjos. Picture: Danann Breathnach

Drug testing using fingerprint sweat

A tamper-evident drug screening cartridge collects fingerprint sweat samples, which are then tested in a portable analysis unit. Picture: Intelligent Fingerprinting.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists