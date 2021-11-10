Unmesh Desai: 'Local forward-thinking ideas are tackling climate crisis'

Opinion

Whilst the focus has been on Glasgow for the COP26 summit, some forward-thinking ideas on addressing the climate emergency are being developed a lot closer to home.

I would like to give my huge congratulations to the pupils of Riverside Bridge School, who have been announced as one of the five winners of the mayor’s Climate Kick Start Prize.

The school has now been awarded £10,000 to kickstart the pupils’ solar-powered rainwater harvesting project.

Since I was elected to the London Assembly, one of my key focuses has been looking at ways to clamp down on violence against women and girls.

Earlier this month, alongside former Met Police Det Supt Shabnam Chaudhri, I was pleased to host the first in a series of events at City Hall which will discuss how the police can restore confidence in the Londoners it serves to protect.

Unmesh Desai is looking to clamp down on violence against women and girls - Credit: City Hall

We heard from a range of representatives from local government, the Met Police and other organisations about some of the solutions that can be taken forward to tackle misogyny, harassment and sexual and domestic abuse in our society.

It was also great to take part in Show Racism the Red Card’s Wear it Red Day to mark their 25th anniversary. I am proud to be on their London Advisory Council and work closely with other organisations, such as Hope Not Hate, to speak out against all forms of hate and extremism.

The council’s work in this area over the years also deserves praise and their promotion of a One Borough, One Community message, which was recently showcased by the Becontree 100 Festival in Parsloes Park, organised with Love Music, Hate Racism.