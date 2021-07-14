News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Unmesh Desai: 'Team England have united the nation after a difficult year'

Unmesh Desai AM, City & East

Published: 9:45 AM July 14, 2021    Updated: 10:53 AM July 20, 2021
England manager Gareth Southgate wrote an open letter before the Euros, calling for a strong stand against discrimination and hate - Credit: PA Images

England got through to the Euro 2020 finals!

It was a great England performance both on and off the field. Team England have united the nation after a difficult, Covid-dominated year. The diversity and cohesion of our team showcases our country at its best.

Gareth Southgate’s open letter before the tournament, calling for a strong stand against discrimination and hate, set the tone for an uplifting month that has brought much-needed joy to the country.

London Assembly member for City and East, Unmesh Desai. - Credit: City Hall

At City Hall, I have pressed the case for better connectivity in East London, in particular the need for a new bridge and extension of the DLR from Beckton to Barking Riverside.

I also raised the issue of the driverless tube and important questions around passenger safety. I know the transport unions are concerned about this and I will keep a watch on developments.

I addressed the issue of antisemitism at the London Assembly, drawing attention to an unacceptable increase of this hate crime in the capital, as well as raising issues around counter-terrorism and extremism.

Finally, I am pleased to see measures being discussed in Parliament to make assaults on retail workers a specific criminal offence.

I secured all-party backing for my motion at the Assembly calling for such action last year and hope the necessary legislation will be in place to protect these key workers, who have supported us all during the pandemic.

