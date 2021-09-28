News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Unmesh Desai: 'Everyone has a part to play in stopping violence against women'

Unmesh Desai AM, City and East

Published: 4:45 PM September 28, 2021   
Members of the public attend a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, and in solidarity against violence a

A vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa at Pegler Square in Kidbrooke, south London - Credit: PA

The building safety scandal in our country is a disgrace.

We see the devastating impact right here in our community, with leaseholders - like many in Barking Riverside - stuck in unsafe accommodation.

Feeling safe in your own home is a right. Yet we have leaseholders facing bankruptcy as they seek to fix mistakes that they had no hand in making.

That’s why earlier this month, I joined a protest against this national scandal outside parliament.

We are demanding the protection of leaseholders to be made law – starting with the Building Safety Bill. I’ll continue pushing for this but the government needs to urgently act.

London Assembly member for City and East, Unmesh Desai 

Unmesh Desai AM, City and East - Credit: City Hall

Earlier this month I moved a motion on police officer pay that was agreed unanimously by the London Assembly.

Police officers have put themselves in harm’s way and gone beyond the call of duty throughout the pandemic to keep Londoners safe.

It has been appalling to see that despite this, the government have proposed a pay freeze. This is nothing short of an insult and our overstretched officers deserve better. The government must urgently reconsider its decision and give them a fair pay rise.

The whole country is shocked at the tragic killing of Sabina Nessa.

It should be a matter of national shame that women like Sabina are being killed and that so many women feel unsafe to walk our streets.

Each and every one of us has a hand to play in stopping these atrocious acts.

I am campaigning for stronger action on violence against women and girls. And I commend the council for the exemplar work it has done in this area.

Women's Safety
Greater London Authority
Metropolitan Police
Barking and Dagenham News

