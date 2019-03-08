Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Body found on railway tracks at Upney station

PUBLISHED: 15:22 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 13 May 2019

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A person was found dead on railway tracks near Upney station in the early hours of this morning.

The British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the station in Upney Lane at 3.15am after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.

You may also want to watch:

A BTP spokesman said: "Paramedics attended, but sadly a person was prounounced dead at the scene."

Officers are still trying to find out who the person is along with working out what led to them being on the line.

Anyone with information should call the BTP on 0800 40 50 40.

Most Read

Body found on railway tracks at Upney station

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling ‘dangerous’ skin-whitening cosmetics

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Fire crews called to shed blaze in Dagenham

Fire crews have been called to a shed fire in Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Body found on railway tracks at Upney station

A body was found on railway tracks at Upney station this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Dagenham beauty shop owners fined £14k after selling ‘dangerous’ skin-whitening cosmetics

R&T Cosmetics in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Fire crews called to shed blaze in Dagenham

Fire crews have been called to a shed fire in Dagenham. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barwick pleased Goresbrook mark SNEL debut with success over West Essex

Shane Barwick of Goresbrook (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham skipper back to his very best as he stings Hornets with deadly double

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring their first goal his during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

West Ham finish in style as they look for improvement next season

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

May & Baker under-16’s celebrate season with awards night

May & Baker under-16 rugby team (Pic: Becky Lawrence)

Taylor keen for Robinson to remain with Daggers

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dean Rance of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists