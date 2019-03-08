Body found on railway tracks at Upney station
PUBLISHED: 15:22 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 13 May 2019
Archant
A person was found dead on railway tracks near Upney station in the early hours of this morning.
The British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the station in Upney Lane at 3.15am after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks.
A BTP spokesman said: "Paramedics attended, but sadly a person was prounounced dead at the scene."
Officers are still trying to find out who the person is along with working out what led to them being on the line.
Anyone with information should call the BTP on 0800 40 50 40.