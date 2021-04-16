Vaisakhi observed with ceremony at Barking Town Hall

Published: 9:31 AM April 16, 2021

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and deputy leader Cllr Saima Ashraf (second and third from left) led proceedings with members of the Barking Gurdwara outside the town hall. - Credit: LBBD

As Sikhs and Hindus around the world celebrated Vaisakhi, a small ceremony was held at Barking Town Hall.

Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, celebrates an ancient harvest festival and the Hindu solar new year. It also marks the founding of the Khalsa, when Sikhism was born as a collective faith.

In normal times, Vaisakhi would be celebrated with singing, dancing and hymns, with parades held all over the world.

Councillors and members of the Barking Gurdwara Singh Sabha London East observed the event on Tuesday, April 13.

Councillors highlighted the importance of Vaisakhi and the borough's Sikh and Hindu community, followed by a speech and prayer from Barking Gurdwara members, as the Khalsa flag was raised at half-mast.

Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “It was wonderful to share this special day at a small, outside and socially-distanced event with members of our local Gurdwara.”