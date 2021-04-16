Vaisakhi observed with ceremony at Barking Town Hall
- Credit: LBBD
As Sikhs and Hindus around the world celebrated Vaisakhi, a small ceremony was held at Barking Town Hall.
Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi, celebrates an ancient harvest festival and the Hindu solar new year. It also marks the founding of the Khalsa, when Sikhism was born as a collective faith.
In normal times, Vaisakhi would be celebrated with singing, dancing and hymns, with parades held all over the world.
Councillors and members of the Barking Gurdwara Singh Sabha London East observed the event on Tuesday, April 13.
Councillors highlighted the importance of Vaisakhi and the borough's Sikh and Hindu community, followed by a speech and prayer from Barking Gurdwara members, as the Khalsa flag was raised at half-mast.
You may also want to watch:
Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “It was wonderful to share this special day at a small, outside and socially-distanced event with members of our local Gurdwara.”
Most Read
- 1 RSPCA appeal over video of dog 'carried' by collar in Dagenham
- 2 Images released of man in connection with robbery on train from Barking
- 3 Barking fishmongers shut down by council after Covid-19 safety warning
- 4 'Terrifying' CCTV footage shows vandals take axes to cars of NHS workers
- 5 Council denies Barking mum's claim that it took hours to respond to flood
- 6 Fines for Havering landlords who put Dagenham tenants 'in danger'
- 7 Appeal for help to find boy missing from Dagenham
- 8 Dagenham charity set up in memory of 'unique' man offers help to youngsters
- 9 Call to change 'cash cow' yellow box junction in Marks Gate
- 10 Jailed: Dagenham man for role in 'brutal' attack on off-duty police officer