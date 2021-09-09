Plaque recognises contribution of Valence House to Open House Festival

Published: 5:21 PM September 9, 2021

Valence House received a commemorative green plaque, which features the year it began hosting public visits as part of Open House Festival. - Credit: Open City

An historic building in Dagenham has been presented with a plaque commemorating its contribution to making London a more open city.

Valence House has been opening its doors for public visits as part of the annual Open House Festival since 2000.

It was among 10 special buildings presented with a handmade, ceramic green plaque created by festival organisers Open City.

Ceremonies unveiling the green plaques have been taking place throughout this year's festival, which is running from September 4 to September 12.

Open House Festival director Phineas Harper said: “Every year, hundreds of residents, architects and Londoners open up their buildings and homes to allow ordinary people to visit entirely for free as part of the festival.

“This important act of civic generosity can be life-changing; helping to expand minds and make London’s urban landscape more accessible and equitable.”

Visit www.openhouselondon.org.uk/2021 for more information about the 2021 Open House Festival.