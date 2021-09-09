News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Plaque recognises contribution of Valence House to Open House Festival

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:21 PM September 9, 2021   
Open House Festival green plaque

Valence House received a commemorative green plaque, which features the year it began hosting public visits as part of Open House Festival. - Credit: Open City

An historic building in Dagenham has been presented with a plaque commemorating its contribution to making London a more open city.

Valence House has been opening its doors for public visits as part of the annual Open House Festival since 2000.

It was among 10 special buildings presented with a handmade, ceramic green plaque created by festival organisers Open City. 

Ceremonies unveiling the green plaques have been taking place throughout this year's festival, which is running from September 4 to September 12.

Open House Festival director Phineas Harper said: “Every year, hundreds of residents, architects and Londoners open up their buildings and homes to allow ordinary people to visit entirely for free as part of the festival.

“This important act of civic generosity can be life-changing; helping to expand minds and make London’s urban landscape more accessible and equitable.” 

Visit www.openhouselondon.org.uk/2021 for more information about the 2021 Open House Festival.

You may also want to watch:

Heritage
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

e-scooter screenshot

Video

E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
inder singh jamu

Obituary

Tributes to former mayor of Barking and Dagenham who has died aged 83

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Eastbury Manor House in Barking

Women claim to capture picture of ghost in Eastbury Manor House

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Coronavirus

Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person