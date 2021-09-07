Re-enactment: Museum turns into Home Guard training ground
- Credit: Ian Pycroft
It was bayonets at the ready during a wartime re-enactment in Dagenham.
Actors in uniform from the Black Knight Historical group put visitors at Valence House Museum through their paces on Sunday, September 5 in order to take a look back at how the Becontree estate managed in World War Two.
Wearing Tommy hats and armed with wooden weapons, members of the public completed rifle drills and marches as the museum's grounds were turned into a Home Guard training centre for the day.
The Home Guard was an armed militia made up of British citizens during the Second World War.
Ian Pycroft, owner of Black Knight Historical, said: "We were delighted to be asked along to Valence House Museum."
You may also want to watch:
Carrying rifles, a casualty on a stretcher, a lorry tyre and a bucket of water, trainees had to take everything under a heavy tarpaulin, over a barbed wire obstacle and through a tunnel, and then give a hanging sack a good prodding with dummy bayonets.
"Great fun was had by all and one lad came back six times during the day," Ian said.
Most Read
- 1 Man in critical condition after being hit with base of traffic cone in Barking
- 2 Teen's shooting death was case of 'mistaken identity', inquest hears
- 3 Apology and compensation given to residents left in dark about mast plan
- 4 Retired Ford Dagenham worker celebrates 100th birthday
- 5 Last plea for Mayesbrook teachers to attend school reunion
- 6 E-scooter rider filmed travelling on A13
- 7 Final plan to change Barking and Dagenham ward boundaries revealed
- 8 Man injured in alleged Barking hit and run remains in hospital
- 9 When do the clocks go back in 2021?
- 10 Tributes to former mayor of Barking and Dagenham who has died aged 83