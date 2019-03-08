Turning back time at Dagenham prehistoric festival

The cavemen capers event at Valence House. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia Gurpreet Bhatia

Visitors were able to take a very large step back in time and explore what life was like millions of years ago at a prehistoric festival in Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two-day event, dubbed cavemen capers, allowed guests to take a step into the Stone Age with a primitive survival expert and have a go at cave painting.

You may also want to watch:

There was also the opportunity to explore the Bronze Age with two living history groups and enter the Iron Age with archery, arrow making and blacksmith displays.

The festival, held at Valence House at the weekend, also saw youngsters given the chance to meet farm animals and take part in archaeology workshops.

Also on display was Valence House's very own piece of pre-history, the 4,000-year-old Dagenham Idol - a wooden statue found in the area during an excavation in 1922.

For more information about the other festivals taking place in the borough this summer, visit lbbd.co.uk