Valence House due to reopen for first time since start of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 October 2020

Valence House. Picture: Ken Mears

Valence House is set to reopen for the first time since being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Becontree Avenue, Dagenham venue - which boasts a museum, the local archive centre and a tea room - will welcome visitors back from Tuesday, October 20.

The tea room will be serving takeaway food and drink only, while access to the museum and archive centre must be booked in advance in order to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

In addition, a face covering must be worn in all indoor areas unless you are exempt.

The museum’s opening hours are restricted to between 11am and 4.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, when the archive centre and tea room will also be open.

The latter two facilities will also be open between 2pm and 4.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays,

For more information, including how to book a visit, go to valencehousecollections.co.uk/visit-us

