Valence House volunteers recognised with national museums award
PUBLISHED: 07:21 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:21 09 November 2020
Archant
The volunteers who help fund and run Valence House events have been recognised with a national award.
The dedicated group of 18 received the Volunteers for Museum Learning award for the London region - and earned a £500 cash prize - at an online ceremony run by The British Museum and the Marsh Christian Trust.
You may also want to watch:
Their invaluable contributions involve everything from decorating Father Christmas’ grotto and sewing caveman outfits for a prehistory festival to helping families to build Viking longboats or wash animal bones in the museum store.
Their fundraising efforts, which ensure the events are affordable and accessible for the community, include running raffles, hosting quiz evenings and setting up stalls to sell homemade goods.
Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Saima Ashraf, said: “The (Valence House) events programme would not be possible without their hard work, dedication and unbounding enthusiasm.”
